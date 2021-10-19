Americans need to understand the Middle East
UAE Crown Prince Invites Israeli PM for Official Visit
UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khajah extended an official invitation to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to visit the Emirates during a meeting in Jerusalem on October 19, 2021 (Haim Tzah/GPO)
News Updates
Naftali Bennett
United Arab Emirates
official visit
invitation

UAE Crown Prince Invites Israeli PM for Official Visit

The Media Line Staff
10/19/2021

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates, invited Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to visit the UAE.

The official invitation was extended on Tuesday, at the start of Bennett’s meeting in Jerusalem with the UAE envoy to Israel, Ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja. He also met with Bahrain’s ambassador to Israel, Khaled Al Jalahma,

Bennett and the ambassadors “discussed expanding ties between the countries, regional cooperation and strengthening the Abraham Accords,” according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. National Security Council Director Dr. Eyal Hulata and the Prime Minister’s Diplomatic Advisor, Shimrit Meir, also participated in the meeting.

“The stronger the bond between our countries, the stronger the security and stability of the entire region,” Bennett told the ambassadors.

