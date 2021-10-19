UAE Crown Prince Invites Israeli PM for Official Visit

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates, invited Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to visit the UAE.

The official invitation was extended on Tuesday, at the start of Bennett’s meeting in Jerusalem with the UAE envoy to Israel, Ambassador Mohamed Al Khaja. He also met with Bahrain’s ambassador to Israel, Khaled Al Jalahma,

Bennett and the ambassadors “discussed expanding ties between the countries, regional cooperation and strengthening the Abraham Accords,” according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. National Security Council Director Dr. Eyal Hulata and the Prime Minister’s Diplomatic Advisor, Shimrit Meir, also participated in the meeting.

“The stronger the bond between our countries, the stronger the security and stability of the entire region,” Bennett told the ambassadors.