Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UAE Grants Amnesty to Israeli Woman Jailed for Life for Drug Smuggling
(Marco Verch/Creative Commons)
News Updates
United Arab Emirates
Drug smuggling
amnesty

UAE Grants Amnesty to Israeli Woman Jailed for Life for Drug Smuggling

The Media Line Staff
03/26/2023

An Israeli woman who was serving a life sentence in prison in the United Arab Emirates for drug smuggling was returned to Israel on Saturday night after being granted amnesty by the president of the UAE, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The amnesty was granted in honor of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and is seen as a personal gesture to Israel’s President Isaac Herzog.

Fida Kiwan, 44, had originally been sentenced to death a year ago, but the sentence was changed to life in prison by the Abu Dhabi Federal Appeal Court in July.

Kiwan, a resident of Haifa who owns a photography studio, was convicted of possessing half a kilogram of cocaine while visiting Dubai for work at the invitation of a Palestinians acquaintance; she was arrested in Dubai in March 2021. She says the drugs are not hers and were planted in her bag and in the apartment she was staying in.

The UAE has very strict drug-smuggling laws that provide for levying a death sentence on traffickers. Such sentences are frequently softened to lengthy prison sentences.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.