UAE Identifies Its 1st Case of Monkeypox

The United Arab Emirates has identified the country’s first case of monkeypox. The virus, discovered on Tuesday, was found in a young woman who had traveled to the UAE from West Africa. A statement from the Emirates’ government did not say where in the country the case had been discovered, but noted that contact tracing was underway to prevent its spread.

It is the second country in the Middle East to identify a case of the monkeypox, and the first on the Arabian Peninsula. Israel identified its first case earlier this week. So far, about 100 cases of the virus that seems to have originated in central and west Africa have been detected worldwide, as well as an equal number of suspected cases. Outbreaks of the virus have been found in Europe, Australia and America.