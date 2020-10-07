UAE, Israel FMs Meet in Berlin, Tour Holocaust Museum

In an emotional visit to Berlin’s Holocaust memorial on Tuesday, the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates and Israel vowed “Never again” in the memorial’s guest book. The UAE’s Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan wrote that “a whole group of humanity were victims of advocates of extremism and hatred,” adding that he and his country believe in “the noble human values of co-existence, tolerance, acceptance of others and respect of all religions and beliefs.” During their first face-to-face meeting, Nahyan and Israel’s Gabi Ashkenazi, whose parents were Holocaust survivors, discussed a variety of issues in promoting relations, according the a spokesperson from Israel’s Foreign Ministry. Speaking at a press briefing, Nahyan stressed that the UAE, Israel and Germany were striving to improve regional stability. “There is new hope for Palestinians and Israelis so they can work for a two-state solution and a better region,” he said. Ashkenazi, who described the meeting with his Emirati counterpart as “good,” told reporters: “Everyone understands why we need to be strong to avoid war and create peace.” he stated. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, the host, noted that the meeting “symboliz[ed] a new era, an era of peace between the peoples.”