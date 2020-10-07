Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UAE, Israel FMs Meet in Berlin, Tour Holocaust Museum
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (center) looks on as his UAE and Israeli counterparts, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (right) and Gabi Ashkenazi, greet each other at Berlin’s Holocaust memorial on October 6. (Michele Tantussi - pool/Getty Images)
News Updates
foreign ministers
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Germany
Berlin
Holocaust memorial
never again
Middle East

UAE, Israel FMs Meet in Berlin, Tour Holocaust Museum

The Media Line Staff
10/07/2020

In an emotional visit to Berlin’s Holocaust memorial on Tuesday, the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates and Israel vowed “Never again” in the memorial’s guest book. The UAE’s Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan wrote that “a whole group of humanity were victims of advocates of extremism and hatred,” adding that he and his country believe in “the noble human values of co-existence, tolerance, acceptance of others and respect of all religions and beliefs.” During their first face-to-face meeting, Nahyan and Israel’s Gabi Ashkenazi, whose parents were Holocaust survivors, discussed a variety of issues in promoting relations, according the a spokesperson from Israel’s Foreign Ministry. Speaking at a press briefing, Nahyan stressed that the UAE, Israel and Germany were striving to improve regional stability. “There is new hope for Palestinians and Israelis so they can work for a two-state solution and a better region,” he said. Ashkenazi, who described the meeting with his Emirati counterpart as “good,” told reporters: “Everyone understands why we need to be strong to avoid war and create peace.” he stated. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, the host, noted that the meeting “symboliz[ed] a new era, an era of peace between the peoples.”

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.