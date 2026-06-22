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UAE Mandates Specialized Healthcare Hiring Under New Emiratisation Rules

UAE Mandates Specialized Healthcare Hiring Under New Emiratisation Rules

The Media Line Staff
06/22/2026

The United Arab Emirates has introduced new Emiratisation requirements for private healthcare providers, directing larger facilities to allocate half of their mandatory national hiring targets to medical professions to increase Emirati representation across the healthcare sector.

The updated policy applies to private healthcare establishments with 50 or more employees. While the existing requirement for a 2% annual increase in Emirati employment remains in place, employers must now divide those hires equally between specialized healthcare positions and other skilled occupations.

Authorities said enforcement of the new allocation rules will begin in 2027, when compliance reviews are scheduled to start. Facilities that fail to meet the requirements could face financial penalties.

The measure is designed to expand the number of Emirati professionals working in healthcare fields, including medicine, nursing, pharmacy, and allied health disciplines. Officials said the initiative is part of broader efforts to strengthen the country’s healthcare workforce and increase national participation in the private sector.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), which oversees the policy, is working alongside the Ministry of Health and Prevention to implement it.

As part of the initiative, healthcare employers are being encouraged to recruit through the Nafis platform, a government-backed program that connects private-sector employers with Emirati job seekers. The program provides salary assistance, training support, and other incentives aimed at helping UAE nationals enter private-sector careers.

Additional workforce development efforts are also being expanded. Private healthcare organizations and universities are increasing scholarship opportunities, professional training tracks, and clinical residency programs intended to support Emiratis pursuing careers in healthcare.

Healthcare industry leaders said the revised hiring requirements, combined with educational and professional development programs, could encourage more young Emiratis to enter medical and healthcare professions.

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MoHRE reported that more than 8,800 Emiratis were employed in the private healthcare sector by the end of 2025. Women represented 82% of that workforce, reflecting their growing presence in the industry.

Officials said the new hiring structure is intended to ensure Emirati participation grows across both clinical and non-clinical roles within private healthcare.

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