UAE National Archives, Israel’s National Library Sign Agreement
Dr. Abdulla M. Alraisi, director of the National Archives of the United Arab Emirates and and Oren Weinberg, director of the National Library of Israel, sign a memorandum of understanding to work together. (Courtesy/National Library of Israel)
News Updates
National Library of Israel
United Arab Emirates
agreement

UAE National Archives, Israel’s National Library Sign Agreement

The Media Line Staff
05/05/2021

The National Archives of the United Arab Emirates and the National Library of Israel have signed a memorandum of understanding to work together “in support of mutual and separate goals and for the benefit of the international cultural and documentary heritage sector.” The agreement announced on Wednesday comes seven months after the signing of the Abraham Accords between Israel and the UAE.

The three-year agreement provides for collaboration in digitization and digital sharing of holdings and research materials; professional knowledge sharing; and cultural exchange such as conferences, workshops, trainings, study tours and exhibitions.

The National Archives is one of the oldest cultural institutions in the UAE and the largest documentation organization in the Arabian Gulf region. It collects historical material relating to the United Arab Emirates in particular and the Arabian Gulf states in general, and also documents, indexes and translates the materials collected; publishes specialized historical research; and hosts and organizes conferences, symposiums, and exhibitions domestically and internationally.

The National Library of Israel is Israel’s leading research library, and offers a range of educational, cultural and digital initiatives. It holds the world’s largest collection of textual Judaica, as well as a significant collection of Islamic manuscripts and Arabic materials, and one of the region’s leading research collections on the Middle East.

