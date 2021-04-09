UAE News Agency WAM Launches Hebrew Website

WAM, the official state news agency of the United Arab Emirates, inaugurated its Hebrew news site on Wednesday. This follows the signing of the Abraham Accords between the UAE and Israel in September 2020, normalizing relations between the two countries. The Hebrew language site, the first of its kind in the Gulf region, is partnered with Israeli news agency Tazpit Press Service. In addition to the website, WAM News has Hebrew Twitter and Facebook accounts. Hebrew is the 19th language in which WAM operates. “The new Hebrew-language news service is another phase in the implementation of the Abraham Accords signed between Gulf countries and Israel, and in the peaceful relations developing between the UAE and the State of Israel in numerous fields,” said WAM CEO Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi.