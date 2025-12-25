UAE President To Visit Pakistan, Boosting Gulf–South Asia Ties  

[ISLAMABAD] UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is scheduled to visit Pakistan on December 26 for high-level talks aimed at reviewing bilateral relations and strengthening cooperation across multiple sectors, Pakistan’s Foreign Office announced in a statement on Wednesday. The president will be accompanied by a delegation of ministers and top officials.

The visit highlights the strength of the ties between the two countries and their shared commitment to enhancing collaboration in trade, investment, energy, development, and regional stability.

The meetings are expected to focus on broader Gulf–South Asia strategic and economic dynamics. Leaders from both sides are likely to discuss regional security challenges, emerging geopolitical developments, and initiatives to promote stability and economic connectivity across the region. Economic cooperation will be a key priority, with discussions expected to explore opportunities to expand trade, encourage foreign investment, and deepen partnerships in energy and development projects.

The UAE has historically been a significant partner for Pakistan, particularly in the economic sphere. It is a major source of foreign investment in Pakistan, with investments valued at over $10 billion in the past two decades, according to the UAE’s Foreign Ministry. In addition, both countries have collaborated on numerous infrastructure and development initiatives that have contributed to Pakistan’s economic growth and developed civic connections.

Beyond economics, the visit is also expected to strengthen political and strategic coordination between Pakistan and the UAE. Leaders will likely explore ways to address regional challenges collectively, particularly within the Gulf–South Asia corridor, where stability and development are closely linked to cooperative diplomacy and shared economic interests.

The Foreign Office highlighted that the visit provides an important opportunity to further solidify the longstanding relations between the two nations, reflecting a mutual desire to translate close political ties into sustainable economic growth and regional peace, and ensuring that Pakistan–UAE relations continue to thrive in the years ahead.

By combining strategic dialogue with economic engagement, the visit is set to reaffirm Pakistan–UAE relations as a model of cooperation in the Gulf–South Asia region, reinforcing both countries’ commitment to shared prosperity, regional stability, and strengthened bilateral ties.