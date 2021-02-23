UAE, Qatar Officials Meet For First Time Since Reconcilliation

Officials from the United Arab Emirates and Qatar met for the first time since the two countries agreed to end a regional dispute that pitted Qatar against the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. The meeting took place in Kuwait on Monday.

The Gulf countries and Egypt broke off diplomatic ties with Qatar and set up an economic and diplomatic blockade in 2017, accusing Qatar of supporting terrorism. Qatar has denied the claims. The rift ended last month during the annual Gulf Cooperation Council summit. Travel almost immediately resumed between Qatar and each of the other countries.

“The two sides discussed joint mechanisms and procedures for implementing the al-Ula statement. They emphasized the importance of preserving Gulf kinship and developing joint Gulf action in the interest of GCC countries and their citizens, and of achieving stability and prosperity in the region,” the Emirati state news agency WAM reported.