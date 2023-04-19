UAE, Qatar To Reopen Embassies 2 Years After Ending Blockade

Qatar and the United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday that they were in the process of restoring diplomatic ties. The announcement comes two years after the UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Egypt, lifted the blockade that they had been imposing on Qatar since 2017.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed bin Mohammad al-Ansari announced at the weekly press briefing that the embassies would reopen, without mentioning a specific timeline.

“The issue is currently procedural and it is expected to reopen the embassies in weeks,” he said.

Relations between the two countries had been warming slightly, with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani meeting with UAE Deputy Prime Minister Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and national security adviser Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Doha earlier this month.

The blockade on Qatar was attributed to Qatar’s support for terrorist groups and its violation of a Gulf Cooperation Council agreement. The US and Kuwait negotiated an end to the blockade at the January 2021 AlUla Summit, and less than a year later, Saudi Arabia and Egypt agreed to reopen their embassies in Doha. Bahrain agreed to reopen its embassy last week, making the UAE the last of the countries involved in the blockade on Qatar to begin fully restoring diplomatic ties.