UAE ‘Quietly’ Accepts Somaliland Passports but not Somali Documents – Report

The United Arab Emirates’ visa website is providing service for travel documents from Somaliland in 2026. However, the Gulf nation is apparently not issuing visas or accepting passports from Somalis.

Although there has not yet been an official announcement accepting Somaliland and barring Somali travel documents, it is apparent on the UAE’s visa website that the options suggest a change has been made, as observed by the Times of India.

Last week, Israel recognized the Republic of Somaliland, which declared a unilateral separation from Somalia in 1991. The European Union and 21 Muslim countries condemned the decision by Israel, the first country to recognize Somaliland.

The UAE was absent from the list of Muslim nations that criticized Israel’s decision—a notable omission given the change on the UAE’s visa website.

The Tanzania Times reports that, in addition to not providing services for Somali visas and passports, other countries without access to UAE travel documents include Libya, Afghanistan, Yemen, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Sudan and Uganda.

On Thursday, Somaliland’s Foreign Ministry denied reports that Israel’s recognition was tied to the country’s agreement to take in Gazan refugees.

“Somaliland’s engagement with the State of Israel is purely diplomatic, conducted in full respect of international law and the mutual sovereign interests of both countries,” the Foreign Ministry posted on X, formerly Twitter. “These baseless allegations are intended to mislead the international community and undermine Somaliland’s diplomatic progress.

“Somaliland remains committed to regional stability and peaceful international cooperation.”