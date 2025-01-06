UAE Reaffirms Support for Syria’s Sovereignty During Key Diplomatic Meeting

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs of the United Arab Emirates, met with Syria’s interim Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaybani on Monday to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments. The meeting, held in Abu Dhabi, focused on strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest and addressing key issues related to Syria’s recovery and stability.

According to the UAE Foreign Ministry, Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE’s “steadfast stance” in supporting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing the importance of “security, peace, stability, and a dignified life” for the Syrian people. He expressed the UAE’s commitment to supporting regional and international efforts to fulfill these goals.

The talks were part of al-Shaybani’s regional tour aimed at advancing Syria’s economic recovery and enhancing its stability. Senior officials, including defense ministers from both countries, also attended the meeting, underscoring the strategic importance of the discussions.

Photos shared by Syria’s Foreign Ministry on social media platform X showed al-Shaybani and Abdullah in conversation, reflecting the cordial nature of the talks. This visit is a continuation of the UAE’s efforts to engage diplomatically with Syria, which has been working to rebuild ties with Arab states following years of isolation during its ongoing civil conflict.

The meeting highlights a growing trend of regional engagement aimed at fostering stability and recovery in Syria.