UAE Rulers Order Release of Thousands of Inmates Ahead of Union Day 

Authorities across the United Arab Emirates issued a series of directives this week ordering the release of thousands of inmates ahead of the country’s Union Day events. Eid Al Etihad, or Union Day, is observed on December 2 and commemorates the 1971 unification of the emirates under a single flag. The coordinated decisions, announced by the rulers of multiple emirates, involve prisoners of different nationalities who meet eligibility requirements based on conduct and time served.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE’s Vice-President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, instructed officials to free 2,025 inmates from Dubai’s correctional facilities. Officials in the emirate said preparations are underway to complete the administrative steps required before prisoners are released.

A separate directive was issued by UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who approved the release of 2,937 inmates across the country and committed to paying any financial penalties tied to their sentences. Such orders are traditionally issued before national celebrations and involve coordination with judicial and security bodies in each emirate.

Other emirates announced their own pardons. In Ajman, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi ordered the release of 225 inmates. In Fujairah, Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi approved the release of 129 prisoners who had shown good behavior and fulfilled eligibility conditions, including serving a substantial portion of their sentences. Officials in Fujairah said the decision was intended to allow the individuals to return to their families during the holiday period.

Sharjah authorities reported that Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi approved the release of 366 inmates from the Sharjah Punitive and Correctional Institution. The emirate’s media office said those selected had met the criteria related to conduct and time served.

In Ras Al Khaimah, Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi ordered the release of 854 inmates convicted in various cases. Following his directive, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Saud Saqr Al Qasimi instructed judicial and police authorities to begin the formal procedures needed to carry out the order.

Officials in several emirates said the releases are intended to support family stability and provide eligible inmates with an opportunity to resume their lives after completing required legal processes.