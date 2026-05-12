UAE Secretly Joined Military Operations Against Iran

The United Arab Emirates secretly participated in military operations against Iran at the height of the conflict, according to sources familiar with the matter cited by The Wall Street Journal.

The report said the Emirati operation took place in early April, around the time President Trump announced a ceasefire, though it did not specify whether the operation occurred before or after the declaration.

Iran said at the time that it had been attacked by an unidentified enemy and later carried out strikes against Kuwait and the UAE, according to the material.

Washington responded positively to Abu Dhabi’s participation after other Gulf countries declined to take an active military role in the conflict.

In March, Israeli media reported that the UAE had targeted a desalination plant inside Iran. Emirati media denied those reports.

According to the material, the UAE military possesses Western-made fighter aircraft and surveillance systems and is increasingly willing to use those capabilities to protect the country’s economic interests and regional influence.

Iran heavily targeted the UAE during the conflict, with some sources stating the Emirates absorbed more missiles and drones than any other country in the region, including Israel.

Over the past week, amid stalled peace negotiations between Tehran and Washington, Iran launched additional attacks against the UAE. Strikes focused on the Fujairah oil port and areas near Abu Dhabi. Energy infrastructure was targeted in the attacks, causing fires and injuries to civilians.

Neither the UAE nor Iranian authorities were quoted directly in the material regarding the reported covert Emirati role in operations against Iran.