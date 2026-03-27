UAE Seeks Global Coalition for ‘Hormuz Security Force’

The United Arab Emirates has informed the US it is prepared to join a naval task force to safeguard the Strait of Hormuz and is urging other countries to participate in a proposed “Hormuz Security Force,” two sources familiar with the matter told The Financial Times, as efforts intensify to counter Iran’s attacks and blockade on shipping.

The proposed force would defend vessels from Iranian strikes and escort ships through the waterway, which has been disrupted during the conflict. The UAE is seeking to assemble a broad international coalition, though US allies have so far been slow to commit.

France said Thursday it had held discussions with 35 countries on a potential mission to reopen the strait, but indicated such an effort would only move forward after the conclusion of the war. Bahrain is also backing the initiative and is working with Abu Dhabi to advance a UN Security Council resolution that would provide an international mandate for the Hormuz Security Force.

According to the report, Bahrain circulated a draft Security Council text earlier this week, supported by the United States and other Gulf Arab states, that would authorize force to protect commercial shipping in the strait. Diplomats said Russia and China are likely to oppose the move.

The UAE has faced more Iranian attacks than any other country in the region, including Israel, according to Reuters, highlighting its interest in securing maritime routes.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow but critical waterway through which about 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passes, making it a vital artery for global energy supply and trade. Iran’s blockade of the Strait has slowed shipping, driven up energy prices, and heightened fears of broader economic fallout.