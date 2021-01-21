This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

UAE Signs Agreement to Purchase F-35s, Drones From US
An American F-35 flies in the skies of Florida. (US Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Donald R. Allen/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
United Arab Emirates
arms sales
F-35
Drones

The Media Line Staff
01/21/2021

The United Arab Emirates signed an arms agreement, which includes the purchase of F35 fighter jets, with the United States just hours before US President Joe Biden was inaugurated, Reuters first reported.

Biden said that he will review the deal, which authorizes UAE to purchase 50 F-35s and up to 18 armed drones, according to Reuters.

The opportunity to purchase the sought-after planes reportedly was promised to the UAE in return for its decision to sign the US-brokered Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between the UAE and Israel.

Also on Wednesday morning, outgoing President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that exempts the UAE from a 10% tariff imposed on most aluminum imports in 2018. According to the proclamation, the US and the UAE had reached a quota agreement that would restrict aluminum imports.

