UAE Stops Issuing Visas to 13 Mostly Muslim-Majority Countries

The United Arab Emirates has stopped issuing new visas to citizens of 13 countries, which are mostly Muslim populated, Reuters reported. The countries include Iran, Syria, Somalia, Algeria, Kenya, Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan, Tunisia, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen and Turkey, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a document issued by a state-owned business park. The document cited an immigration notice that came into effect on November 18. The notice said that applications for new employment and visit visas were suspended for nationals of the 13 countries. Reuters cited an unnamed source as saying the ban was issued over security concerns and is not expected to last long. Holders of valid visas will still be permitted to enter the UAE.