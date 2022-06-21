The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UAE To Build Red Sea Port in Sudan in $6 Billion Investment Package
The shipping port of Port Sudan along the Red Sea in the country's northeast in an October 9, 2021 photo. (Ashraf Shazly/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
UAE
Sudan
Port
Port Sudan
Investment

UAE To Build Red Sea Port in Sudan in $6 Billion Investment Package

The Media Line Staff
06/21/2022

The United Arab Emirates will build a Red Sea port in Sudan, Reuters first reported. The new port is part of a $6 billion investment package, a Sudanese partner in the deal, told the news service. Osama Daoud Abdellatif, chairman of DAL Group –  a private Sudanese conglomerate and the largest private company in the country, said that the investment package includes a free trade zone, a large agricultural project and a $300 million deposit to Sudan’s central bank. It is the first announcement of investment in Sudan since the military takeover of Sudan in October, according to the report.

Abdellatif told Reuters that the agreement was reached initially in July 2021, under the civilian-led transitional government. Unnamed cabinet members of that government told Reuters that a different version of the deal was discussed last year but did not move to a vote due to some reservations.

The $4 billion port, which would compete with the country’s main national port, Port Sudan, is a joint project between DAL group and Abu Dhabi Ports, owned by Abu Dhabi’s holding company  ADQ. The $1.6 billion expansion and development of an agricultural project will be undertaken by Abu Dhabi conglomerate IHC and DAL Agriculture in the town of Abu Hamad in northern Sudan.

Western donors suspended billions in aid and investment to Sudan after the coup.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.