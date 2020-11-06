Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UAE To Purchase American Armed Drones in $2.9B Deal
An MQ-9 Reaper taxis during a training mission at Creech Air Force Base on November 17, 2015 in Indian Springs, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)
News Updates
UAE
arms sale to Saudi and UAE

UAE To Purchase American Armed Drones in $2.9B Deal

The Media Line Staff
11/06/2020

The U.S. State Department has informally notified Congress that it plans to sell airborne armed drones to the United Arab Emirates in a deal estimated to be worth $2.9 billion. According to a Reuters report, the UAE will purchase 18 sophisticated MQ-9B Reaper-family aerial drones of the type it had previously expressed interest in acquiring. If consummated, the deal will be the first armed drone export since a Cold War-era arms accord among 34 nations was reinterpreted by the U.S. to enable defense contractors to sell more drones to allies. The UAE already has a major F-35 fighter jet acquisition in the notification pipeline. Informal notification is an antecedent to the State Department’s formal, public notification process to Congress. Formal notification provides Congress with 30-days to object to any sales. However, the Senate Foreign Relations and House of Representatives Foreign Affairs committees can review and block weapons sales under an informal review process prior to the State Department’s formal notification. This is the second announced drone deal following this past summer’s change in American export strategy. The first, announced earlier this week, is a $600 million package to Taiwan for the sale of unarmed SeaGuardian aerial drones.

 

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.