UAE To Withdraw From OPEC on May 1

The United Arab Emirates announced it will leave the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the OPEC+ alliance effective May 1, 2026, citing a shift in its energy strategy aimed at increasing production flexibility and expanding domestic investment.

The decision, announced through the state-run WAM news agency, follows what officials described as a comprehensive review of the country’s energy policy. The UAE characterized the move as a “policy-driven evolution” intended to allow greater autonomy in setting production targets and responding to global market demand.

“This decision reflects the UAE’s long-term strategic and economic vision and evolving energy profile, including accelerated investment in domestic energy production, and reinforces its commitment to a responsible, reliable, and forward-looking role in global energy markets,” the UAE said.

Under the new approach, the UAE plans to gradually raise oil output, diverging from existing OPEC+ production cuts. The move is also expected to support the expansion of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) as a global energy company operating across the full value chain.

The withdrawal marks a significant change in the UAE’s role within the oil-producing bloc and is viewed as a major setback for the OPEC+ alliance, which has coordinated output levels to influence global oil prices. The decision comes as member states continue discussions about maintaining cohesion amid external political pressure.

Officials in the UAE said the shift reflects the country’s need for greater flexibility as it increases production capacity and seeks to diversify its economy.

The announcement also comes amid growing tensions between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, particularly over economic policy and the ongoing war in Yemen involving Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The UAE’s exit will end its long-standing membership in OPEC and alter its alignment within global energy markets, as it moves to pursue an independent production strategy outside the group’s coordinated framework.