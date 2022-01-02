The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

UAE Will Ban Non-Vaccinated Citizens From Travel Abroad
(Pixabay)
News Updates
United Arab Emirates
travel restrictions
Vaccination
Citizens

The Media Line Staff
01/02/2022

The United Arab Emirates will ban non-vaccinated citizens from traveling outside of the country. The travel ban will go into effect on January 10, according to WAM, the Emirates News Agency, citing an announcement from the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).

“The announcement is in line with the country’s vision in the recovery phase of the pandemic and enhancing national efforts in all sectors, due to the global epidemiological situation and the current high rate of infections, to preserve the health and safety of citizens,” reported WAM, the official news agency of the UAE. “This is being done to ensure that health and safety are prioritized by the leadership and the country’s proactive efforts to confront the COVID-19 crisis,” the report also said.

The ban does not apply to citizens who are medically exempted from taking the vaccine, humanitarian cases, and individuals traveling for medical treatment purposes.

