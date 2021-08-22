UAE Will Host Afghans Evacuated By US on Way to 3rd Country

The United Arab Emirates will host 5,000 Afghan nationals evacuated from their country by the United States, its foreign ministry said. The evacuees arriving on US aircraft over the next few days will be allowed to stay for 10 days on their way to a third country, Reuters reported.

The UAE told Reuters that it has so far facilitated the evacuation of 8,500 people from Afghanistan on its aircraft and through its airports.

The announcement came over the weekend, as news that the US air base in Qatar had no space for more evacuees. Bahrain also announced that it would allow planes carrying evacuees to stop over.