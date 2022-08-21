The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

UAE Will Send Ambassador Back to Iran After 6 Years
News Updates
Iran
United Arab Emirates
Ambassador

UAE Will Send Ambassador Back to Iran After 6 Years

The Media Line Staff
08/21/2022

The United Arab Emirates will return an ambassador to Iran, more than six years after it recalled its envoy from Tehran and severed ties with the Islamic Republic. Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi will return to Tehran in “in the coming days to contribute to further advancing bilateral relations in cooperation with officials in the Islamic Republic of Iran to achieve the common interests of the two countries and the wider region,” the UAE Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday.

The UAE, which has been trying to strengthen relations with Iran since 2019, severed ties in 2016 after Saudi Arabia broke off relations with Iran following attacks by Iranian protesters on the Saudi embassy in Tehran. Saudi Arabia also is working to restore ties with Iran.

Kuwait appointed its first ambassador to Iran since 2016 earlier in August.

