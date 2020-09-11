Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UAE’s Jews to Affiliate with World Body
Cars pass by beneath Israeli and United Arab Emirates flags lining a road in the Israeli coastal city of Netanya, August 16, 2020. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
UAE
Jewish community
Jewish Council of the Emirrates
World Jewish Congress
Ross Kriel
Israel-UAE peace agreement

UAE’s Jews to Affiliate with World Body

The Media Line Staff
09/11/2020

The Jewish Council of the Emirates (JCE), the recognized representative body of Jews living in the United Arab Emirates, announced on Thursday its intention to formally affiliate itself with the World Jewish Congress. The move is expected to be finalized at the next WJC Plenary Assembly, scheduled for May 2021. By aligning itself with the international federation, the JCE will be joining over 100 similar Jewish communities from across the globe, who together work to protect Jewish heritage and culture. The decision comes precisely one month after Israel and the UAE agreed to normalize their relations in the American-brokered Abraham Accord. Ross Kriel, president of the JCE, said on Thursday he was “deeply honored to have joined” the WJC and felt “very moved about what this means for peace – for the prospect of moving forward and finally resolving issues for other Muslim monarchies to join in and follow the lead of the UAE.”

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.