UAE’s Jews to Affiliate with World Body

The Jewish Council of the Emirates (JCE), the recognized representative body of Jews living in the United Arab Emirates, announced on Thursday its intention to formally affiliate itself with the World Jewish Congress. The move is expected to be finalized at the next WJC Plenary Assembly, scheduled for May 2021. By aligning itself with the international federation, the JCE will be joining over 100 similar Jewish communities from across the globe, who together work to protect Jewish heritage and culture. The decision comes precisely one month after Israel and the UAE agreed to normalize their relations in the American-brokered Abraham Accord. Ross Kriel, president of the JCE, said on Thursday he was “deeply honored to have joined” the WJC and felt “very moved about what this means for peace – for the prospect of moving forward and finally resolving issues for other Muslim monarchies to join in and follow the lead of the UAE.”