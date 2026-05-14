Uganda, Egypt Agree To Expand Cooperation on Nile Water Management

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi agreed Wednesday in Kampala to deepen cooperation on Nile water management, aquaculture, trade, and regional security, as Egypt presses for stronger coordination with upstream states over one of Africa’s most politically sensitive river systems.

The talks, held during el-Sisi’s visit to Uganda, focused on the use of the River Nile, environmental pressures on the basin, and wider instability across Africa and the Middle East. According to Uganda’s State House, Museveni said wetland encroachment has become a major threat to the Nile Basin, driven partly by population growth and limited economic opportunities that push people toward farming in fragile ecosystems.

Museveni proposed large-scale fish farming as one way to create jobs, preserve wetlands, and expand exports. El-Sisi said Egypt would support modern aquaculture projects in Uganda and encourage Egyptian investors to enter the sector.

The meeting came as Egypt continues to seek support among Nile Basin countries over water security, a longstanding concern sharpened by Ethiopia’s Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile. Egypt, which depends heavily on the Nile for freshwater, has repeatedly called for a legally binding agreement on the dam’s operation, while Ethiopia argues the project is essential for development and electricity generation.

El-Sisi said Egypt faces severe water scarcity, with annual per capita water availability falling below 500 cubic meters. He said Cairo remains committed to dialogue with Nile Basin countries and supports fair and sustainable use of shared water resources.

The two presidents also discussed conflicts in Libya, the Palestinian territories, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the Horn of Africa. In a joint message, they backed peaceful dialogue and African-led conflict-resolution efforts.

“Additionally, the two leaders discussed peace and security in Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the Horn of Africa, reaffirming support for dialogue, African-led peace processes and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Ugandan statement said.