Uganda Unveils Monument to Yoni Netanyahu at Entebbe

Uganda unveiled a monument honoring Yonatan “Yoni” Netanyahu at the old Entebbe airport terminal, commemorating the commander of the Israeli force killed during the 1976 hostage rescue mission while highlighting what Ugandan officials described as a renewed partnership between Uganda and Israel.

The memorial was inaugurated during a ceremony led by Ugandan Armed Forces Commander Muhoozi Kainerugaba at the historic terminal where the operation took place, according to The Kampala Post, a local outlet close to the Ugandan government and military.

Kainerugaba said the monument reflected “the ongoing security partnership, mutual trust and diplomatic reconciliation between Uganda and Israel.”

“Monuments are much more than stone and bronze. They preserve memory, teach history and inspire future generations,” he said.

Referring to those who lost their lives during the operation, Kainerugaba added: “Their memory remains an important part of this solemn history.”

Yonatan Netanyahu, the older brother of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, commanded the Israeli force that carried out the July 4, 1976, raid at Entebbe Airport. He was killed during the mission, which freed more than 100 hostages held aboard an Air France aircraft hijacked by Palestinian and German militants and flown to Uganda.

Israeli commandos flew more than 2,500 miles to reach Entebbe before storming the terminal, killing the hijackers and evacuating the hostages in less than an hour.

During the ceremony, Kainerugaba also paid tribute to Ugandan soldiers who died in the fighting. He described the events of 1976 as occurring during “one of the darkest periods” in Uganda’s history under dictator Idi Amin and said today’s Uganda is a constitutional democracy committed to peaceful relations and cooperation with the international community.

Representing the Israeli delegation, Barack Orland thanked Kainerugaba for his support of Israel and for backing the decision to erect the memorial at the site of the rescue operation.

Orland said the monument was intended not only to commemorate the events of 1976 but also to reflect the future relationship between the two countries.

“It symbolized two countries standing together for future generations,” he said.