UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal Recognize Palestinian State; FM Sa’ar Calls the Move ‘Outrageous and Immoral’ 

The United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Portugal announced Sunday that they would formally recognize a Palestinian state, a move timed ahead of this week’s U.N. General Assembly in New York. Leaders of the four countries framed the step as an effort to advance a two-state solution and diminish Hamas’ influence.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared that recognition was intended to revive hopes for peace and stressed that Hamas “can have no role in government or security.” He described the terror group as brutal and argued that backing Palestinian statehood represents “the opposite of their vision.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney charged that Israel’s government is deliberately blocking the prospect of a Palestinian state, while Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the decision reflected Canberra’s long commitment to a two-state outcome. He also emphasized that Hamas must be excluded from any Palestinian leadership. Portugal’s foreign minister called recognition a consistent policy aimed at enabling peaceful coexistence.

The announcements drew sharp condemnation from across Israel’s political spectrum. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that a Palestinian state “will not be established west of the Jordan,” calling recognition a reward for terror after the October 7 massacre. He said Israel’s formal response will follow his upcoming meetings in the United States and pledged to continue expanding settlements in the West Bank.

The Foreign Ministry said the move legitimizes Hamas, while Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar labeled it “outrageous and immoral.” Opposition leader Yair Lapid described the development as a “diplomatic disaster,” and left-wing leader Yair Golan said it was highly damaging.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum criticized the decision as ignoring the plight of 48 Israelis still held captive in Gaza. “Any discussion of recognition must be tied to the immediate release of all hostages,” the group said.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the announcements, calling them an important step toward peace. About three-quarters of UN members already recognize a Palestinian state, and additional European nations are expected to follow this week.