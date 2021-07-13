Protecting Truth During Tension

UK Funding Will Support Education in Syria, Conflict Zones
Syrian refugee children in the Ketermaya refugee camp, outside Beirut, Lebanon on June 1, 2014. (Dominic Chavez/World Bank via Flickr)
News Updates
Conflict
UK
Syria

UK Funding Will Support Education in Syria, Conflict Zones

The Media Line Staff
07/13/2021

The British government approved a nearly $22 million funding package to support education in conflict zones. The projects are in six countries which are home to 3 million refugee and displaced children, including Syria, Jordan and Lebanon, the government announced Monday.

The Syrian Education Programme pays teachers’ salaries and provides mental health care, Arab News reported.

“We believe that every girl and every boy should receive a quality education, no matter where they live,“ UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

The aid money will fund research into the best methods to provide schooling in conflicts and long-term crises around the world.

