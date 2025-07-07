UK Restores Diplomatic Ties With Syria in First Ministerial Visit Since Assad’s Fall

The United Kingdom and Syria officially reestablished diplomatic relations on Saturday during a high-profile visit by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy to Damascus, the first by a UK minister in 14 years. The trip comes eight months after the collapse of President Bashar Assad’s regime and signals a significant shift in British foreign policy toward the war-torn nation.

Lammy met with Syria’s interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, where both sides agreed to reopen the Syrian Embassy in London and launch a Syrian-British economic council. Lammy also extended an invitation for al-Shaibani to visit London in return.

“As the first UK minister to visit Syria since the fall of Assad’s brutal regime, I’ve seen firsthand the remarkable progress Syrians have made in rebuilding their lives and their country,” Lammy said. “The UK is reestablishing diplomatic relations because it is in our interests to support the new government to deliver their commitment to build a stable, more secure and prosperous future for all Syrians.”

During the visit, Lammy announced a £94.5 million ($111 million) aid package to assist with humanitarian needs, education, and economic recovery within Syria, and to support countries hosting Syrian refugees. He also pledged £2 million to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to help eliminate the remnants of Assad’s chemical weapons stockpiles.

Lammy’s trip included meetings with Syrian Civil Defense volunteers and women-led businesses benefiting from UK-supported recovery programs. The UK government said strengthening Syria’s political transition and regional security is vital to counter illegal migration and terrorism.

The foreign secretary will continue his regional tour in Kuwait, where further diplomatic and economic cooperation is expected to be announced.