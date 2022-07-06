Ukraine Asks Turkey to Probe 3 More Russian Ships Allegedly Carrying Stolen Wheat

Ukraine asked Turkey to investigate three Russian ships it says are carrying Ukrainian wheat. Reuters first reported the request, made last month, on Wednesday. The report comes days after Reuters first reported that Ukraine asked Turkey to detain a Russian-flagged cargo ship, the Zhibek Zholy, that it alleged was carrying 4,500 metric tons of Ukrainian grain taken from the Russian-occupied port of Berdyansk. Turkey is investigating Ukraine’s claim.

The letter, which Reuters reported on Wednesday, said the ships left Russian-annexed Crimea’s main grain terminal in Sevastopol multiple times in April and May and called on Ankara to obtain documentation about their cargo and arrival at Turkish ports. The ships, dry bulk carriers, were named as Mikhail Nenashev, Matros Pozynich and Matros Koshka, which are owned by a subsidiary of a Western-sanctioned Russian state-owned company called United Shipbuilding Corporation, according to the report.

The Ukrainian agriculture industry has accused Russia of stealing about 600,000 metric tons of grain from Ukrainian territory that it is occupying, and has alleged that some of it has been exported. Many countries in the Middle East and in other parts of the world fear a global food crisis if Ukrainian grain is not exported. Turkish grain buyers previously have been accused of receiving stolen grain from Ukraine, Al Jazeera reported, but Turkish investigators say that so far they have not been able to identify any stolen grain shipments.