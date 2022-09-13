Ukraine Says It Brought Down Iranian-Made Drone Used by Russia

Ukraine claims it has shot down an Iranian-made drone used by Russia, weeks after the United States warned that Tehran intended to send Moscow hundreds of the unmanned aerial vehicles capable of dropping bombs on targets from the air for use in its war on Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Army released images of the downed drone, which according to the Associated Press news agency has a triangular shape resembling that of a “Shahad” UAV. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard paramilitary has reportedly bragged in recent days that the country is arming world powers.

Ukraine said that the drone was brought down near the city of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv Oblast, where its military has successfully countered Russian forces in recent days.

AP also reported that the drone carries an inscription reading “M214 Gran-2,” which does not match known identification on Russian weaponry.