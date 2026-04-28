Zelenskyy Threatens Sanctions Over Alleged Stolen Grain as Israeli Ambassador Summoned; Israel Rejects Claims

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv is preparing sanctions against any country, including Israel, that “transports and profits from grain stolen from Ukraine,” as Ukraine’s foreign ministry summoned Israeli Ambassador Michael Brodsky over allegations such grain has been accepted at Israeli ports, according to Reuters.

Zelenskyy directly addressed Israel on Tuesday, saying that purchasing grain exported from occupied territories “violates Israel’s laws,” and adding that “buying stolen grain cannot be considered a legitimate business.” He said he expects Israeli authorities “to respect Ukraine and refrain from actions that undermine relations between the countries.” Zelenskyy also said another cargo ship carrying what Ukraine considers stolen grain “has arrived in Israel and is preparing to unload.”

The summons of Brodsky follows earlier accusations that have strained ties between the two countries, including a dispute on social media Monday and a prior discussion between the foreign ministers on April 15. A Ukrainian diplomatic source said Israel had previously “brushed off” complaints.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X that “Friendly Ukrainian-Israeli relations have the potential to benefit both countries, and Russia’s illegal trade with stolen Ukrainian grain should not undermine them.” He added, “Now that another such vessel has arrived in Haifa, we once again warn Israel against accepting the stolen grain and harming our relations.”

Sybiha said Ukraine had “already officially summoned the Israeli ambassador to [the Ukrainian foreign ministry] tomorrow morning to present our protest note and request appropriate action.”

Israel rejected the allegations. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar wrote on X, “Allegations are not evidence,” adding, “Evidence substantiating the allegations have yet to be provided.” He said the issue would be examined and that international law would be upheld.

Haaretz reported that a vessel, the Panormitis, believed to be carrying grain from occupied Ukrainian territory, was awaiting permission to dock in Haifa. The newspaper said four shipments of grain from occupied Ukraine had already been unloaded in Israel this year.

Kyiv considers grain produced in the four regions Russia claimed as its own since its 2022 invasion, and Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, to have been taken by Moscow.