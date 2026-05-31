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Ukrainian Immigrant Sgt. Michael Tyukin of IDF Givati Brigade Killed by Hezbollah Drone 
Sgt. Michael Tyukin. (Instagram)

Ukrainian Immigrant Sgt. Michael Tyukin of IDF Givati Brigade Killed by Hezbollah Drone 

The Media Line Staff
05/31/2026

Staff Sgt. Michael Tyukin, 21, an Ashkelon resident and fighter in the Givati reconnaissance unit, was killed in southern Lebanon when a Hezbollah explosive drone struck a position where Israeli soldiers were operating, the Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson’s Unit announced Sunday. 

According to the military, the attack occurred Saturday night during operations in southern Lebanon. A first-person view drone operated by Hezbollah hit the location, killing Tyukin and lightly wounding four additional soldiers who were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment. 

Tyukin served in the Givati reconnaissance unit and was 21 years old at the time of his death. The military cleared his name for publication after notifying his family. 

The fallen soldier immigrated to Israel with his mother in 2020. An only child, he is survived by his mother. 

Defense Minister Israel Katz reached out to the family following the announcement of Tyukin’s death: “I send my heartfelt condolences to his mother, family, and friends, and pray for the full recovery of the four soldiers wounded in the incident. May his memory be a blessing.” 

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Tyukin’s is the 25th Israeli fatality since the beginning of the ceasefire with Hezbollah. 

 

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