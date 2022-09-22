UK’s Truss Tells Lapid She is Considering Moving Embassy to Jerusalem

The United Kingdom is considering moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, British Prime Minister Liz Truss told her Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly during a meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

The meeting was reported in British media, citing Downing Street, and was confirmed by the Prime Minister to several Israeli media outlets.

Truss told the United Kingdom’s Conservative Friends of Israel last month while still UK foreign minister, that she would review the location of the embassy in Israel if she became the British leader. Truss said then that she understands the “importance and sensitivity” of the embassy’s location.

In 2018, The Trump Administration moved its embassy to Jerusalem in 2018, in a controversial move that angered the Arab world. Honduras, Guatemala, and Kosovo also have embassies in Jerusalem.