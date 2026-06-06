Ultra-Orthodox Protesters Clash With Police Outside Stations in Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh 

Haredi demonstrators protested outside police stations in Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh on Friday evening in response to arrests made following demonstrations outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg, with police using force to disperse crowds at both locations.

According to reports, protesters gathered outside the stations and some attempted to enter police facilities. Citizens reported being assaulted during the disturbances, while witnesses said several minutes passed before police began dispersal operations.

Police said officers were deployed in both cities and used crowd-control measures against demonstrators. In Beit Shemesh, protesters were reported to have thrown stones at police officers during ongoing confrontations.

In Jerusalem, police moved demonstrators away from the area surrounding the Lev HaBira police station. Commander Shlomi Bachar, head of the Zion District, instructed officers to use force against the protesters. Police used batons as part of efforts to push demonstrators away from the station, Maariv reported.

The protesters continued chanting slogans against police while demonstrating against the arrests of Haredi protesters outside Sohlberg’s home and the subsequent extension of their detention by the court.

Clashes between police and demonstrators remained underway in Beit Shemesh, where officers were also using force in an effort to restore order.

According to the report, police had prepared in advance for the demonstrations after messages circulated within the Jerusalem Faction (Peleg Yerushalmi) community calling for a Friday evening protest over the arrests. Despite those preparations, witnesses said considerable time passed before police began taking action.