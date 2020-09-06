Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Ultra-Orthodox Threats Delay Israeli Lockdown Decision
Considering the cost. Binyamin Netanyahu (Ronen Zvulun/AFP/Getty Images)
News Updates
Israel
Binyamin Netanyahu
Ultra-Orthodox
mayors
lockdown
coronavirus
threats
Middle East
cabinet meeting

Ultra-Orthodox Threats Delay Israeli Lockdown Decision

The Media Line Staff
09/06/2020

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu postponed a crucial cabinet meeting on Sunday after the mayors of four primarily ultra-Orthodox towns warned of a backlash over threatened coronavirus lockdowns. Infection rates in these towns – as in many ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods elsewhere – generally surpass the national norm. Analysts cite lifestyles based on group prayer, ritual and study, adding that the ultra-Orthodox tend to look to their rabbis for guidance – and these clerics are often highly suspicious of the state. The mayors say that if their towns are ordered to shut down, they will not comply, claiming that their populations are being portrayed as “enemies of the people.” They sent Netanyahu a letter on Sunday warning that this would be remembered come election time. The prime minister’s decision to postpone the cabinet session came after he met with the leaders of the two ultra-Orthodox parties whose lawmakers provide his coalition with a significant amount of support.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.