UN Aid Team Reaches El Fasher for First Time Since RSF Blockade 

A United Nations humanitarian assessment team has entered El Fasher, the capital of Sudan’s North Darfur state, marking the first international humanitarian access to the city since it fell to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) after a prolonged siege that devastated civilian life, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the mission arrived following months of negotiations, describing the access as a limited but significant opening after El Fasher endured a blockade that left residents without reliable food, water, or medical care. The city had been cut off since May 2024, when fighting intensified around what was then the Sudanese army’s last major position in Darfur.

According to OCHA, the delegation includes specialists from the World Food Program, the World Health Organization, and UNICEF. Their mandate is to assess acute food shortages, evaluate damage to hospitals and clinics, and document the condition of children and other vulnerable populations after more than a year of sustained conflict.

Humanitarian officials said the team will also gather evidence of attacks on civilian infrastructure, including markets, water systems, and offices used by international aid organizations. UN officials noted that the siege forced some residents to survive on animal feed, while hundreds of thousands fled the city and surrounding areas as conditions deteriorated.

The Rapid Support Forces launched a major assault on El Fasher in May 2024 and completed their takeover on Oct. 26 after more than 18 months of fighting. Since then, reports of widespread abuses have emerged, including mass killings, abductions, and sexual violence.

On Dec. 16, the Yale Humanitarian Research Lab released satellite imagery identifying approximately 150 clusters of human remains across the city, which researchers said points to possible summary executions, the Sudan Tribune reports.

Massad Boulos, senior adviser to President Donald Trump for Arab and African affairs, welcomed the mission’s arrival, saying it reflected sustained diplomatic engagement aimed at opening humanitarian corridors. In a post on X, Boulos said the access was secured after months of talks facilitated by the United States in coordination with OCHA and humanitarian partners, calling the development a step toward “saving lives.”

Meanwhile, forces aligned with the RSF under the banner of a so-called Founding Government said in a statement that they are prepared to secure humanitarian operations across Darfur and Kordofan. UN officials said the current mission is strictly an assessment and emphasized that sustained access will be required to address the scale of needs in El Fasher, where the humanitarian crisis continues to deepen.