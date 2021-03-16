UN Body Provides Documentation of War Crimes in Syria

A United Nations body investigating war crimes committed during the ongoing civil war in Syria has provided documentation on the crimes to 12 national jurisdictions, most in Europe, Reuters reported.

The documentation provided by the International Impartial and Independent Mechanism includes videos, photos, satellite imagery, witness statements and forensic samples. The international body said Monday it has received 100 requests for assistance from 84 different investigations and prosecutions.

The United Nations special envoy for Syria on Monday called the decade-long civil war in Syria “one of the darkest chapters in recent history,” during a briefing to the UN Security Council on the 10th anniversary of the beginning of the conflict. Geir Pedersene also called the Syrian people “among the greatest victims of this century.”

“I express the profound regret of the United Nations that we have not yet been able to mediate an end to this tragic conflict,” he said.