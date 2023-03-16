Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UN Committed to Cyprus Problem Resolution, Says Under-Secretary-General
News Updates
Cyprus
United Nations
Ersin Tatar
Nikos Christodoulides
Rosemary A. DiCarlo

UN Committed to Cyprus Problem Resolution, Says Under-Secretary-General

The Media Line Staff
03/16/2023

The United Nations remains committed to resolving the conflict between the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities in Cyprus, Rosemary A. DiCarlo, the UN under-secretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs, said on Wednesday. DiCarlo made the statement after meeting separately with the leaders of the Turkish and Greek Cypriot communities in the divided capital of Nicosia.

After her meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, DiCarlo emphasized the commitment of UN Secretary-General António Guterres to a resolution of the Cyprus problem and discussed the prospects of resuming negotiations to that end. Tatar said that his vision for two separate Cypriot sovereign states must be accepted before negotiations could restart.

DiCarlo also met with Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides, who assumed office as the new Cyprus president on February 28. Christodoulides said that he had requested a meeting with Guterres to explain a plan for the European Union’s close involvement in resolving the Cyprus issue.

The UN has been involved in the Cyprus peace negotiations for almost 50 years. However, the process has been stalled since the collapse of a UN-led international conference in Switzerland in 2017, which aimed to achieve a solution based on a UN-brokered blueprint for a federal Cyprus state and power-sharing between the two communities.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.