UN Envoy Grundberg Presses Houthis on Detainees, Seeks to Advance Yemen Peace Talks  

UN Special Envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg said Wednesday he met in Muscat with Houthi representatives and Omani officials to advance mediation efforts and seek progress on the release of detainees, including UN personnel.

During the talks, Grundberg raised the detention of “73 UN personnel,” emphasizing that the issue “remains a priority for the United Nations” and calling for their “immediate and unconditional release.”

The UN has described the detentions as an “arbitrary” act that endangers humanitarian operations. According to the available information, those held also include individuals from NGOs, civil society, and previous diplomatic missions. While 12 staff members were released after detention in late 2025, many remain in custody.

Grundberg met with Mohammed Abdulsalam, chief negotiator of the Houthi group, where discussions addressed “the way forward for the mediation process,” according to the statement. He also held talks with senior Omani officials, focusing on “the way forward for Yemen’s peace process amid evolving regional dynamics,” and highlighting Oman’s “crucial role in supporting dialogue.”

Parallel diplomatic efforts are ongoing in Amman, where talks between the Yemeni government and the Houthis on detainees have been underway since early February under UN auspices. Discussions there have also included a broader prisoner exchange.

Actions attributed to Houthi authorities include raids on UN offices, seizure of property, and accusations that aid workers were spying for Israel and the United States.

Grundberg’s meetings in Muscat are part of ongoing UN-led efforts to advance the mediation process while addressing detainee issues and maintaining engagement between the parties.