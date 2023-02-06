UN Envoy Stresses Importance of Fair Wealth Distribution in Libya

The special representative of the UN secretary-general for Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, emphasized the significance of a fair distribution of the country’s wealth to the Libyan people during a meeting with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh on Sunday. The meeting took place in Tripoli, where the two officials discussed resolving the political stalemate and preparing the country for national elections in 2023.

Bathily stressed the need for transparency and good governance to ensure all Libyans benefit equally from the country’s wealth. He also highlighted that it was the responsibility of all actors to establish conditions for the successful holding of the elections, including adopting a robust constitutional framework.

The officials also reviewed the government’s role in ensuring the security of the elections. Dbeibah previously stated in January that his government was ready to hold general elections in 2023.

Libya has been struggling with political division and violence since the fall of former leader Moammar Gadhafi’s regime in 2011. The country failed to hold general elections in December 2021 due to disagreements among political parties over the election laws.