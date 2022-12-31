It's the glowing season of lights.

This year light a candle for truth and democracy.

Support The Media Line 365 nights a year in shining the light of trusted news.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UNGA Backs Call for ICJ Opinion On Israel-Palestinian Conflict
The International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands (UN Photo/Rick Bajornas via Flickr)
News Updates
Israel
Palestinian Authority
United Nations General Assembly
International Court of Justice
Gilad Erdan
Hussein al-Sheikh

UNGA Backs Call for ICJ Opinion On Israel-Palestinian Conflict

The Media Line Staff
12/31/2022

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday approved a resolution asking for the International Court of Justice to deliver its opinion on the legal implications of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including Israel’s “annexation” of territories and the “legal status of the occupation.”

The resolution passed with 87 votes in favor to 26 against, with 53 abstentions. Britain, Germany and the United States were among those who voted against, while Denmark, France, Japan and Sweden abstained. All of the Arab states, including those who have recently embraced Israel as an ally, voted in favor.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan slammed the resolution as “a moral stain on the UN,” which he branded as a “morally bankrupt and politicized” body.

Erdan also criticized the fact that the vote had been held during the Sabbath, calling it “another example of the moral decay of the UN, which prevents Israel’s position from being heard in a vote whose results are predetermined.”

Israel did not vote on the resolution due to the timing, with the US casting a proxy vote.

The Palestinian Authority hailed the decision, with Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior advisor to PA President Mahmoud Abbas, saying that the vote “reflects the victory of Palestinian diplomacy.”

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.