UN Human Rights Chief: Israel’s Airstrikes on Gaza May Be ‘War Crimes’
The UN Human Rights Council chamber in Geneva. (Ludovic Courtès/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates

UN Human Rights Chief: Israel’s Airstrikes on Gaza May Be ‘War Crimes’

The Media Line Staff
05/27/2021

Israel’s recent airstrikes on Gaza might be war crimes, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Thursday.

Addressing a special session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, Michelle Bachelet said she has not seen any evidence that the buildings Israel hit during the 11-day conflict with Hamas in Gaza were used for military purposes.

“Although Israel undertook a number of precautions, such as advance warning of attacks in some cases, airstrikes in such densely populated areas resulted in a high level of civilian fatalities and injuries, as well as the widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure,” Bachelet, the former president of Chile, said. “If found to be indiscriminate and disproportionate in their impact on civilians and civilian objects, such attacks may constitute war crimes.”

Bachelet said her office had verified the deaths of 270 Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem, including 68 children, during the current month.

Israel’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, said of the more than 4,000 rockets fired into Israel, most of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, that “each one of these rockets constitutes a war crime.” She accused Hamas of using Palestinian civilians as human shields.

The special UNHCR session was held at request of Muslim states, who have requested a commission of inquiry into possible war crimes.

