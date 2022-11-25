UN Human Rights Council Approves Investigation of Iran Protest Crackdown

The United Nations Human Rights Council voted to appoint independent international investigation of alleged violations linked to the over eight weeks of anti-government protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police for wearing her hijab incorrectly.

Volker Turk, the new UN high commissioner for human rights., made his debut before the council on Thursday at its emergency special session convened at the request of 17 of the 47 member nations, as well as 27 observer states, on the topic of “the deteriorating human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

“I call on the authorities immediately to stop using violence and harassment against peaceful protesters. The unnecessary and disproportionate use of force must come to an end,” Turk said incalling for an investigation.

The resolution was backed by 25 countries, including the United States. Six countries – China, Pakistan, Cuba, Eritrea, Venezuela and Armenia opposed the measure, and 16 abstained.

According to human rights groups, over 400 people, including 51 children, have been killed across Iran in the crackdown since the start of the protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the modesty police for wearing her hijab incorrectly. Turk put the number at 300.

It is the 35th ever special session of the Human Rights Council and the second to be held this year.