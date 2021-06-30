UN Human Rights Investigator Calls for Probe of Iran’s Raisi

A United Nations human rights investigator has called for an investigation into accusations that an alleged mass execution of political prisoners ordered in 1988 in Iran was overseen by Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi.

Javaid Rehman told Reuters on Monday that his office has testimonies and evidence of the executions and it is ready to share.

Rehman also told Reuters that he was concerned that a report that some mass graves in Iran are being destroyed is part of a cover-up.

Raisi, who was elected Iran’s new president last week and will take over on August 3, succeeding a more moderate Hasan Rouhani, said of the allegations of the executions and his involvement: “If a judge, a prosecutor has defended the security of the people, he should be praised. … I am proud to have defended human rights in every position I have held so far.”