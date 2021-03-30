UN Investigation Finds Houthis Attacked Aden Airport, Killing 22

A United Nations investigation has determined that Yemeni Houthis launched an attack on Aden International airport that killed at least 22 people, Reuters first reported on Tuesday. The Dec. 30, 2020 attack was launched as members of Yemen’s internationally recognized government arrived on a plane from Saudi Arabia. A large crowd had gathered to greet the arrival. Dozens also were injured in the attack.

The report was presented at the United Nations on Friday during a closed meeting, but it was not released publicly after Russia blocked such an action, according to the Reuters report, citing two unnamed diplomats.

The UN and the administration of US President Joe Biden are currently pressing the Houthis to accept a peace initiative and cease-fire with the Yemen government.