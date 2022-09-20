UN Official Demands Investigation Into Death of Iranian Woman

The acting UN high commissioner for human rights has demanded an independent investigation into the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the country’s morality police for not wearing her hijab properly. “Mahsa Amini’s tragic death and allegations of torture and ill-treatment must be promptly, impartially and effectively investigated by an independent competent authority,” Nada Al-Nashif said on Tuesday. The office says that verified videos show women being slapped in the face, struck with batons and thrown into police vans for wearing the hijab too loosely.

Also on Tuesday, an Iranian lawmaker criticized the country’s morality police for its conduct in enforcing the country’s dress code. “Do the people who are taken to these explanatory classes by the Guidance Patrol become conscious and repent when they come out?” Jalal Rashidi Koochi said, the Iranian Students News Agency reported.

Mahsa Amini, who also went by the name Jina, died in a Tehran hospital on Friday, days after she was detained while visiting with her family. Iran’s security forces said in a statement that she had a heart attack in the detention center on the day of her arrest, where she was being trained in the proper rules of wearing a hijab. She remained in a coma for several days before dying. Her family says she is healthy and did not have a heart condition. Protests have been ongoing since Amini’s death; 5 people were killed on Monday in Iran’s Kurdish region during a crackdown by Iranian security forces on protesters.

Iran imposed Islamic law after the 1979 revolution, which requires women to cover their hair and wear long, loose-fitting clothes in public. Women who do not abide by the laws can be arrested or fined.