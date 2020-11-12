UN Official: Yemenis ‘Being Starved,’ not Going Hungry

Mark Lowcock, the top humanitarian aid coordinator for the United Nations, told Security Council members on Wednesday that people in Yemen “are not ‘going hungry.’ They are being starved.” He was referring to the ongoing shortages of food and medicine due to the country’s civil war. “All of us – parties to the conflict, Security Council members, donors, humanitarian organizations and others – should do everything we can to stop this. Time is running out,” he said. Lowcock’s remarks came as part of a briefing in which Martin Griffiths, the world body’s special envoy to Yemen, referenced the parties to the conflict by saying: “It is now time for them to take the final decisions required to bring the negotiations on the Joint Declaration to fruition.” He was referring to a September declaration by the foreign ministers of Germany, Kuwait, Sweden and the United Kingdom together with representatives from the United States, China, France, Russia and the European Union on the urgent need for political progress in Yemen. The warring parties there include Iran-backed Houthi rebels and a Saudi-led coalition that is providing military assistance to the country’s internationally recognized government.