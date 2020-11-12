Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
UN Official: Yemenis ‘Being Starved,’ not Going Hungry
A malnourished child receives treatment at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen, on November 1. (Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)
News Updates
YEMEN
UN Security Council
hungry
starved
civil war
Mark Lowcock
Martin Griffiths
Middle East

UN Official: Yemenis ‘Being Starved,’ not Going Hungry

The Media Line Staff
11/12/2020

Mark Lowcock, the top humanitarian aid coordinator for the United Nations, told Security Council members on Wednesday that people in Yemen “are not ‘going hungry.’ They are being starved.” He was referring to the ongoing shortages of food and medicine due to the country’s civil war. “All of us – parties to the conflict, Security Council members, donors, humanitarian organizations and others – should do everything we can to stop this. Time is running out,” he said. Lowcock’s remarks came as part of a briefing in which Martin Griffiths, the world body’s special envoy to Yemen, referenced the parties to the conflict by saying: “It is now time for them to take the final decisions required to bring the negotiations on the Joint Declaration to fruition.” He was referring to a September declaration by the foreign ministers of Germany, Kuwait, Sweden and the United Kingdom together with representatives from the United States, China, France, Russia and the European Union on the urgent need for political progress in Yemen. The warring parties there include Iran-backed Houthi rebels and a Saudi-led coalition that is providing military assistance to the country’s internationally recognized government.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.