UN Probe Finds Systematic Attacks on Civilians by Syria-Linked Factions

A United Nations–backed investigation has found that factions aligned with Syria’s former government carried out “widespread and systemic” attacks on civilians during sectarian violence along the country’s coast. The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria, which released its findings Thursday, examined clashes between pro-Bashar Assad armed groups and security forces loyal to the current government that escalated into revenge killings targeting the Alawite minority, to which Assad belongs.

The report identified the Sultan Suleiman Shah Brigade (62nd Division), the Hamza Division (76th Division), and the 400th Division—comprising former rebel fighters—as perpetrators of abuses. While evidence points to possible war crimes by Assad-aligned groups, investigators said they had not found proof of an official order directing the attacks.

According to a separate probe, more than 1,400 people—mostly civilians—were killed in the coastal violence. Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said the government was taking “serious note of the alleged violations” and that recommendations such as tighter vetting of recruits “will serve as a roadmap for Syria’s continued progress.” Foreign Ministry legal adviser Ibrahim Olabi cautioned it was “too early” to detail the government’s response.

The unrest has heightened tensions during Syria’s fragile political transition. In the southern As-Suwayda province, fighting between the Druze minority, government forces, and local Bedouin tribes has killed hundreds and displaced tens of thousands. Minority communities are calling for a decentralized political system and constitutional protections for pluralism, raising concerns about the stability of the country’s ongoing transition.