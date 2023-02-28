UN Raises $1.2 Billion Humanitarian Aid To Help Yemen

The United Nations raised about $1.2 billion in humanitarian aid for Yemen at a pledging conference in Geneva. The money raised on Monday to help the millions of people who have been displaced and are going hungry due to the country’s long-running civil war fell far short of the UN’s goal of $4.3 billion for the next year. It is the seventh donor conference held to raise money for Yemen in the last seven years.

More than 21.7 million people, or two-thirds of Yemen’s population, require humanitarian assistance this year. The assistance that the UN hoped to raise would reach the 17.3 million most vulnerable of them.

A six-month UN-brokered truce expired in October.