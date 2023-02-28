Donate
UN Raises $1.2 Billion Humanitarian Aid To Help Yemen
Swedish diplomat Hans Grundberg, the UN special envoy to Yemen, arrives at Sanaa International Airport for talks with the Houthi group, on June 8, 2022 in Sanaa, Yemen. (Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
02/28/2023

The United Nations raised about $1.2 billion in humanitarian aid for Yemen at a pledging conference in Geneva. The money raised on Monday to help the millions of people who have been displaced and are going hungry due to the country’s long-running civil war fell far short of the UN’s goal of $4.3 billion for the next year. It is the seventh donor conference held to raise money for Yemen in the last seven years.

More than 21.7 million people, or two-thirds of Yemen’s population, require humanitarian assistance this year. The assistance that the UN hoped to raise would reach the 17.3 million most vulnerable of them.

A six-month UN-brokered truce expired in October.

